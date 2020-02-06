The Tea With McKinzie
Justin and Hailey Bieber have a NO phone rule in the bedroom

Hailey Bieber says she and Justin have an agreement about time spent in the bedroom.

Hailey makes an effort to read more than be on her phone in bed. It’s hard but a great idea!

 

Snoop Dogg went off on Gayle King over Kobe

Snoop Dogg took to social media and blasted Gayle King after she interviewed  former WNBA star Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant. King asked Leslie about the allegations against Kobe and whether or not they “complicate” what he did for the game. Snoope went off!

 

Joe And Kevin Jonas Didn’t Check Nick’s Teeth At Grammy’s

If you noticed at the Grammys, Nick sang with a piece food in his teeth. It was EVIDENT and embarrassing!

Kevin admits he did a teeth check with Joe, but not with Nick!!!

Nick said the incident is keeping him humble. Good reminder for us all to do teeth checks.

