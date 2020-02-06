Joe's Need To Know News
HomeJoe's Need To Know News

Joe’s Need To Know News 02/06/20

-President Trump has been acquitted on both articles of impeachment and will not be removed from office.

-Health officials in Wisconsin have confirmed the state’s first case of coronavirus. The patient had traveled to Beijing and was exposed to known coronavirus cases while in China. The individual has been in isolation at home and is doing well. (Click here for more)

-A car blew through barriers and led police on a chase through the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade route.

-A new mom in Alabama briefly lost custody of her newborn baby when her drug test came back positive for opiates after she ate poppy seed bread the day before giving birth. (Click here for more

 

-Wendy’s is launching new breakfast items in March. 

-This year is the 50TH ANNIVERSARY of the Shamrock Shake. And it returns to stores on the 19th of this month. McDonald’s is also going to be selling an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, made with mint ice cream and Oreo cookies. (Click here for more)

 

-Today is International Frozen Yogurt Day, National Sweater Day and Pay a compliment day. 

joe and mckinzie , Joe Pesh

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close