Joe’s Need To Know News 02/06/20

-President Trump has been acquitted on both articles of impeachment and will not be removed from office.

-Health officials in Wisconsin have confirmed the state’s first case of coronavirus. The patient had traveled to Beijing and was exposed to known coronavirus cases while in China. The individual has been in isolation at home and is doing well. (Click here for more)

-A car blew through barriers and led police on a chase through the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade route.

-A new mom in Alabama briefly lost custody of her newborn baby when her drug test came back positive for opiates after she ate poppy seed bread the day before giving birth. (Click here for more)

-Wendy’s is launching new breakfast items in March.

#WendysBreakfast is coming on 3/2. This is former McDonald’s Chef @Mike_Haracz. He’s about to learn why we’re stacking bacon six strips high on the Breakfast Baconator. What’s good, Mike? pic.twitter.com/pcxbW4BHMS — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 5, 2020

-This year is the 50TH ANNIVERSARY of the Shamrock Shake. And it returns to stores on the 19th of this month. McDonald’s is also going to be selling an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, made with mint ice cream and Oreo cookies. (Click here for more)

-Today is International Frozen Yogurt Day, National Sweater Day and Pay a compliment day.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: