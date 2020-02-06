National
HomeNational

WATCH: Travis Kelce Gives The Most Hype Super Bowl Rally Speech

While wearing a $20,000 Louis Vuitton trench coat in true legend style, Travis Kelce took the mic at the Kansas City Cheif’s Super Bowl celebration parade and delivered one of the most epic Super Bowl speeches in history. Seriously, I need a transcript of this whole thing!

I think it is important to note that Kelce also screamed: “I’m wearing about half the beers I’ve been trying to drink, baby!”  He ended his speech quoting the Beastie Boys by shouting, “YOU GOTTA FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT TO PARTY!!!!” Can I get an, amen?

hype , Kansas City Chiefs , speech , Super Bowl champions , Travis Kelce , viral

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close