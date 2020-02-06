Mallory
HomeMallory

The Self Care Guru’s Pro-Tip 1: The Ultimate Morning Routine

Natural homemade facial mask

Source: GlobalStock / Getty

Trust me, I am not a morning person but I love my morning routine! I’ve noticed all the difference in my days by taking the extra time to wake up in the morning to incorporate these four simple things into my routine:

  • Wake up – seriously, this is first on the list for a reason. Get out of bed. I don’t care if you literally have to roll off your bed to get up (that’s normally how I do it anyway). Hitting the snooze button and then falling back to sleep only makes it harder to wake up the second time!
  • Lemon water & Tea – Wake up your soul with a warm cup of lemon water and a warm cup of tea. There are SO many benefits to drinking these two combined in the morning. They promote healthy digestion, will energize your body, relieve stress and uplift your mood, and will boot your metabolism… the list goes on..
  • Read – Now I don’t know how much time you have in the world but I love to read first thing in the morning. Instead of scrolling through social media, try and fixate your mind right way on something with a purpose. A simple excerpt from your favorite book will do!
  • Meditate – Dedicate 5-10 minutes of your morning to mediation. Focus on one thought or focus on nothing at all. You’ll be surprised at how clear-headed you’ll feel afterwards.

If you decide to incorporate ANY of these things in your routine, let me know how it goes for you :) you deserve a little a self care at every time of the day! Tag me @malloryonthemic and use the hashtag #SelfCareGuruMorningRoutine so I can check in with you.

Guru , Mallory , Morning routine , Pro-Tip , Self Care

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close