WATCH: ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Trailer

Minions, you either love them or hate them. Doesn’t matter, because there’s a new Minions movie on the way. The official trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru dropped, and I’d be lying if I said it didn’t look cute. The film is set in the 1970s when Gru was just a young boy with big aspirations to be a villain. Every villain has an origins story, so it’s only right we see Gru’s. Check out the trailer below!

Even villains have growing pains. #Minions: The Rise of Gru, in theaters this Summer. pic.twitter.com/wfb93LKGCp — #Minions (@Minions) February 5, 2020

The Despicable Me franchise introduced a new minion that is sure to win over viewers. Otto!

No word on an actual release date yet, but the film is set to hit theaters this summer.

