Justin Bieber Reveals ‘Changes’ Tracklist

The tracklist has finally been revealed! YES! Justin Bieber’s upcoming album Changes drops on Valentine’s Day, and it after seeing the tracklist, I cannot wait! The album will feature Travis Scott, Post Malone, Quavo, Lil Dicky, Kehlani, and Summer Walker. Check out his announcement below.

While we await the full project, the Biebs also announced that he’s going to be releasing his next single “Intentions,” this Friday!

