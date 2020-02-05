Dustin
Wendy’s Breakfast?

Wendys

Source: Wendys / Wendys

YUP!! Looks like Wendy’s has decided to join the breakfast game. Starting March 2nd you’ll be able to head to Wendy’s and grab yourself some breakfast. Croissants, Biscuits, sandwiches, coffees etc. Basically everything you think of when it comes to a fast food breakfast menu. I love how the tweet below is “egging” on McDonald’s to “Roast” them. I was going to say, here comes the fast food battles again. I feel like they’re the last one to have breakfast. Taco Bell got in the game a few years back. Burger King and McDonald’s have been at it a while! I guess we’ll see how this goes for them.

All the breakfast items here -> YUM!

I still haven’t had the Spicy Chicken sandwich from Popeye’s. The last time we had a Fast Food battle.

Related: Popeyes is out of Chicken?! 

