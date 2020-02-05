Dustin
Big Disney + Show’s Coming This Year

Baby Yoda aka The Child From The Madalorian

Source: Disney / Lucasfilm

YES!!! I seriously can’t wait for this. First of all, the Disney + super hit show “The Mandalorian” is coming back in October. I wonder if they’re going keep Baby Yoda a baby or will this be a bit in the future where he’s a toddler or something? Granted, he’s 50 years old so maybe not. Other Disney + shows coming this year, I’m super stoked about these too, Falcon and the Winter Soldier in August and “Wanda Vision” in December.

Crazy, Disney + now has over 26 million subscribers! ALREADY!! Multiply that by $6.99 and that’s $200,000,000 a month. Times 12 months in $2.4 billion a year. HAHA!! That’s ridiculous. We gotta start a streaming service.

