Prince Charles Names Katy Perry Ambassador of the British Asian Trust

So Prince Charles has named Katy Perry an ambassador of the British Asian Trust charity. Ummm, how did this happen exactly? Prince Charles founded the charity that helps fight poverty and inequality in South Asia. Perry had apparently met the Prince last year, and she then learned about the charity. As ambassador, Perry will help support the charity’s work to end child trafficking in India.

HRH The Prince of Wales announces @katyperry as the latest ambassador for the #BritishAsianTrust's work! Looking forward to working closely with her to shine light on #AntiTrafficking and giving children safer futures. pic.twitter.com/5gpyo5lShy — British Asian Trust (@britishasiantst) February 4, 2020

In an Instagram post, Perry states ” I’m excited to be part of the work of helping the children of South Asia.” She continues, “Every child matters and has the right to basic human needs.”

Perry isn’t the only British Asian Trust ambassador. Fellow musician Naughty Boy is also an ambassador.

This isn’t the first child based organization Perry is involved in. She’s also an ambassador for UNICEF.

