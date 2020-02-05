The Tea With McKinzie
Shannen Doherty Says Her Cancer is Back… Stage 4

Shannen Doherty announced in 2017 that she was done with chemo and that she was in remission from breast cancer. Now, it’s back, and it’s stage 4.

She found out about the relapse last year and said she decided to let people know because it was going to be disclosed in a court battle with her insurance company over wildfire damages to her California home, and she’d rather people hear it from her.

“Hamilton” the movie is coming

Lin-Manuel announced that the movie adaptation of his groundbreaking Broadway show Hamilton was set for release by Disney in fall 2021.

According to sources, Disney beat out other suitors and paid $75 million for worldwide!!!

Justin Bieber reveals he used to heavily use drugs and now sleeps In A Hyperbaric Chamber

Justin Bieber revealed in his docuseries that he uses a hyperbaric chamber and endures IV infusions to rid his body of toxins following years of drug abuse. He frequently took the drug Molly and did mushrooms for years.

Thankfully he has cleaned up his act and now living a way more healthier lifestyle.

The World’s Most Beautiful Man… According To Science

You can’t argue with science ….or can you?

Robert Pattinson was declared the most handsome man in the world following science research into the “perfect face.”

RPatz was found to be 92.15% “accurate” to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which is said to measure physical perfection of the face.

Henry Cavill came in second, followed by Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt.

