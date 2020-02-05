Joe’s Need To Know News 02/05/20

A woman learned Pete Buttigieg was gay after she had already cast her vote and asked if she could take it back. The head of the Iowa Democratic Party apologized yesterday for botching the party’s caucus results. He called the delay unacceptable, and said, “I apologize deeply for this.” with 71% reporting, Pete Buttigieg leads the field in Iowa, followed by Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, and Amy Klobuchar. (Click here for more)

A top tech analyst believes Apple could be hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak and says iPhone sales could drop by 10 percent in the first quarter. (Click here for more)

The #1 thing women want for Valentine’s Day this year is chocolate, followed by a card, and flowers. The #1 thing guys want is “sexual favors.” (Click here for more)

Today is national chocolate fondue day, National weatherperson day,National shower with a friend day and Liv’s favorite day… National Fart Day

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: