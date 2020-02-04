Dustin
Shannen Doherty Stage 4 Cancer

This is such sad news. Shannen Doherty, best known for her role in the original 90210 and Charmed, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Shannen told ABC News’ Amy Robach on Good Morning America. “It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that — I’m stage four. So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here,” “I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.” My Thoughts and prayers are with her! F%#K Cancer

In March of 2015 she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Shannen Doherty Shares Her Cancer Story With Chelsea Handler In Emotional Interview

