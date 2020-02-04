Joe & McKinzie
HomeJoe & McKinzie

Dr. Gregory Chernoff Shares The Hottest New Anti-Aging Techniques

Joe & McKinzie

Source: RadioNOW 100.9 / iONEDigital

We all know how important skincare is! It is also important for many to age gracefully…or not age at all.  Joe & McKinzie sat down with Dr. Gregory Chernoff to talk about how skin ages through the years and the hottest new anti-aging techniques.

Check it out below:

Would you try any of these techniques?

See Also: 

Indy’s Connection: Beautifying Indy with Keep Indianapolis Beautiful and National Mentoring Month with Big Brothers Big Sisters

Indy Clothing Artist Made Post Malone’s Suit For Doritos Commercial

Joe’s Need To Know News 02/03/20

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close