Bachelor Drama: Why Victoria F’s Cosmo Cover Got Pulled

Okay, this season of The Bachelor is extremely messy. I haven’t found one girl who is a stand-out sweetheart, because they are all too busy picking arguments with each other. While there’s plenty of drama on screen, this season has had even more drama off screen. Especially with contestant, Victoria F. While Victoria F. plays the “I’m a shy girl” card, she’s slowly becoming a front runner for Peter.

Victoria F: “I’m not a model, I’m so out of my comfort zone” Also Victoria F: *wins 2 group dates with modeling competitions* #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/m3Im5JGL5a — Jules (@RadioTheJules) February 4, 2020

Anyhow, there have been two group dates that required some sort of modeling. Victoria F. who claims the contests were putting her out of her comfort zone, has been exposed! In the latest episode, the girls on the group date had to model for Cosmopolitan. The winner would be featured alongside Peter on the cover of the magazine. Cosmo has since made a statement after old modeling photos of Victoria F. started circulating the internet.

Sharing this: @Cosmopolitan has decided not to digitally share/publish Peter and Victoria F's winning group date photos (in tonight's #TheBachelor episode) after photos surfaced of Victoria F apparently posing in "white lives matter" clothing https://t.co/iykEgPLw24 pic.twitter.com/73m3peMnPP — Lauren Zima (@laurenzima) February 4, 2020

Victoria F. had modeled for a “White Lives Matter” ad campaign. Apparently the clothing plastered with the “WLM” slogan was supposed to bring attention to the over fishing of white marlins. Either way, that slogan and apparel is CRINGE. Yikes! Cosmo announced they would be pulling their cover featuring Victoria F. and Peter. The below statement was made by Cosmopolitan after the episode aired and the past photos of Victoria had come to light. Read their full statement here.

“It wasn’t until a few weeks ago that I found out that the woman I’d chosen had, in her past, modeled in an ad campaign wearing White Lives Matter attire. (It’s been reported that what she modeled for was actually a Marlin Lives Matter organization focused on preventing white and blue marlin from being overfished, which used “white lives matter” and “blue lives matter” messaging on its promotional shirts and hats. In my view, the nature of the organization is neither here nor there—both phrases and the belief systems they represent are rooted in racism and therefore problematic.) Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand. We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color.”

Cosmo did share some of the group date photos, and have stated that the issue was already in production with group date photos that will still appear inside the magazine.

Just bc you can’t get a 🌹 doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get a shirtless Pilot Pete pic…

For #TheBachelor’s interview, visit: https://t.co/aqVrSeQqIE pic.twitter.com/n0vcoPpZEO — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) February 4, 2020

Let’s be real though, this SHOULD have been the cover photo. Tammy’s face is priceless!

Petition to make this the Cosmo cover instead #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/4crM08Ej2T — Taylor (@taylorti34) February 4, 2020

