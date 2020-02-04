Indy's Connection
Indy’s Connection: Making an Impact as a Big Brother and Scholarship Deadlines Nearing

This week, host Emily Metheny talks with Big Joe Jackson of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana. Joe is coming up on celebrating two years with his Little Richard. When Joe was Richard’s age, he was a little brother in the program, and to this day, Joe is still connected with his Big Brent. Joe tells us about his experience as a Little and then as a Big in the program. You can sign up to be a Big or learn more about the organization at bebigforkids.org. You can also listen to an BBBS interview with Whitney Smith, Director of Corporate Partnerships & Marketing, and Camile Brugh, Senior Director of Mentoring Relationships & Program Outcomes, on our website.

For the second half of the program, Emily revisits a talk about scholarships with Shanna Young, Scholarship Officer for the Central Indiana Community Foundation. More than 50 scholarships opportunities are available through CICF, and they are not limited to just high school students. Shanna gives all the details on how to apply, what scholarships are available, and where you can find more information. One of the available scholarships through CICF is the Mexican Scholarship Fund. Kathy Downey is a board member and volunteer for the MSF, and she gives the history of the fund as well as details about the how the partnership with CICF benefits everyone involved.

To see the guidebook, visit CICF.org.

The deadline to apply is February 5th, 2020. 

You can listen live to Indy’s Connection every Sunday at 6am on RadioNow 100.9.

