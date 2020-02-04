Entertainment News
Best Super Bowl Commercials

Loretta by Google — There are commercials that make us laugh and commercials that make us cry and this one made me cry.

Smaht Pahk by Hyundai — A lot of celebrities used in the commercials this year. This one was one my favorites. David Ortiz even made an appearance but I am slightly offended there was no Mark Whalburg.

 

The Cool Ranch by Doritos — Loved this showdown!

 

Post Limón by Doritos — I would not be surprised if this tattoo was real. Also, fun fact: Posty’s suit was made right here in Indy!

Bud Light Seltzer with Post Malone — Post Malone got that bag.

 

Mr. Peanuts Funeral by Planters — omg baby nut!!! He’s cute. But he’s no baby yoda cute.

