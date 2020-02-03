Dustin
Demi Lovato’s Dream Come True

This is so amazing! 11 years ago I wrote out a list of things I wanted or wanted to accomplish. I have so far done all but one of those things. Travel outside the US. I don’t even have a Passport! I know, I know. I’m getting one. Point is, when you write down the things in life you want or goals you want to achieve it triggers your mind to put a bit more focus on those things for you to achieve them. 10 years ago Demi Lovato did just that…

And of course, it happened yesterday and she KILLED IT! That girls got some serious pipes!

100.9 , demi lovato , Dream Come True , Dustin Kross , national anthem , nfl , performance , radionow , super bowl , tweet , twitter

