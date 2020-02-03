Demi Lovato’s Dream Come True

This is so amazing! 11 years ago I wrote out a list of things I wanted or wanted to accomplish. I have so far done all but one of those things. Travel outside the US. I don’t even have a Passport! I know, I know. I’m getting one. Point is, when you write down the things in life you want or goals you want to achieve it triggers your mind to put a bit more focus on those things for you to achieve them. 10 years ago Demi Lovato did just that…

One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy…. — Team Demi (@ddlovato) February 7, 2010

And of course, it happened yesterday and she KILLED IT! That girls got some serious pipes!

