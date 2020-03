Nick Cannon is taking his hilarious MTV show Wild ‘N Out on tour. They stop through Indy on March 22 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. You can expect stand up routines by some of Wild ‘N Out’s funniest cast members including Karlous Miller, Emmanuel Hudson, Justina Valentine, Hit Man, Conceited, DJ D-Wreck and Pretty Vee! There will also be special musical performances at each tour stop!

Mallory has your chance to win tickets all week long at 9:25PM!

