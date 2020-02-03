WATCH: G-Eazy & Megan The Stallion Cozy Up…Are They A Thing?

Well what is going on here?! What a weekend for G-Eazy. A video of his ex, Halsey, going off on a fan for heckling her about G was circulating. If that wasn’t enough, he may have a new girlfriend, Megan The Stallion. WHAT?! Yes, and there’s video proof that the two of them were getting cozy. Not just any video though, G-Eazy is making out with the side of Meg’s face. Yeah, you gotta check this video out for yourself…

Of course Twitter has the jokes! People are saying this is Meg & G-Eazy…I can’t unsee it now!

I think megan and g eazy are cute together!!#Megan #GEazy pic.twitter.com/5m0AuuLDmL — Tajir the writer (@Assignmentbest1) February 3, 2020

