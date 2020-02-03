Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: G-Eazy & Megan The Stallion Cozy Up…Are They A Thing?

Ty Dolla $ign's 1st Inaugural 'Dolla Day'

Source: Keipher McKennie / Getty

Well what is going on here?!  What a weekend for G-Eazy.  A video of his ex, Halsey, going off on a fan for heckling her about G was circulating.  If that wasn’t enough, he may have a new girlfriend, Megan The Stallion.  WHAT?!  Yes, and there’s video proof that the two of them were getting cozy.  Not just any video though, G-Eazy is making out with the side of Meg’s face.  Yeah, you gotta check this video out for yourself…

 

Of course Twitter has the jokes!  People are saying this is Meg & G-Eazy…I can’t unsee it now!

