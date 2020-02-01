Details From Kobe Bryant’s Tribute at Staples Center

Thousands gathered for the Los Angeles Lakers game Friday at Staples Center to honor and say goodbye to Kobe Bryant. The pre-game ceremony started with an emotional video tribute to Kobe followed by a 24.2 second moment of silence.

LeBron James came forward to give a speech honoring his beloved friend and began by reading off the names of the 9 lives lost dfafds. He told the fans he had prepared remarks to read, but then said, “Laker nation, man, I will be selling you short if I read off this s***, so I’m going to go straight from the heart.”

"Tonight we celebrate the kid that came here at 18, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we've seen over the last three years.” pic.twitter.com/0sS7e91cuz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020

Players of the Lakers came out of the locker room wearing 8 & 24 jerseys.

Each one was also announced in the starting line up as “number 24, 6’6, 20th campaign from Lower Merion High School…” to honor Kobe.

“Number 24, 6’6, 20th campaign from Lower Merion High School…” pic.twitter.com/H314wWufA2 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020

Seats in Staples Center were decorated with 8 & 24 shirts on every seat.

“We’ve been through our ups and been through our downs. I think the most important part is that we all stayed together throughout.” pic.twitter.com/AJDrr1WDIT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 31, 2020

Two seats on the Laker’s sideline was also reserved with Kobe’s and Gigi’s jerseys.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: