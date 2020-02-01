National
Details From Kobe Bryant’s Tribute at Staples Center

Thousands gathered for the Los Angeles Lakers game Friday at Staples Center to honor and say goodbye to Kobe Bryant. The pre-game ceremony started with an emotional video tribute to Kobe followed by a 24.2 second moment of silence.

LeBron James came forward to give a speech honoring his beloved friend and began by reading off the names of the 9 lives lost dfafds.  He told the fans he had prepared remarks to read, but then said, “Laker nation, man, I will be selling you short if I read off this s***, so I’m going to go straight from the heart.”

Players of the Lakers came out of the locker room wearing 8 & 24 jerseys. 

Each one was also announced in the starting line up as “number 24, 6’6, 20th campaign from Lower Merion High School…” to honor Kobe. 

Seats in Staples Center were decorated with 8 & 24 shirts on every seat.

Two seats on the Laker’s sideline was also reserved with Kobe’s and Gigi’s jerseys. 

