Mean Tweets NFL Edition

OMG!! I love these. I love them A) because I love when people, especially celebrities, can make fun of themselves. B) some of these are actually hilarious C) the reaction from the celebrity is even funnier then the actual tweet. Travis Kelce looks like he wants to say something but can come up with anything clever to say so he just doesn’t! HAHA! Looks like they really went in on Tom Brady in this one. “Butthole for a chin”. Daaaaaaamn!! I mean they get him three times. One is about his dog. As Jimmy Kimmel says at the end “When your attacking the pet’s you’ve gone to far”.

Enjoy!

