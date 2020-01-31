Entertainment News
WATCH: Madison Beer’s ‘Good In Goodbye’ Video

Madison Beer



Madison Beer has a bop on her hands with this one!  She just dropped her new song “Good In Goodbye,” and a video to go along with it.  Really, it’s been stuck in my head since the first listen.  Don’t let that little piano playing fool you at the beginning, this is no ballad.  Madison even directed the video for this song.  THE TALENT!  Check it out below!

If you follow Madison on Instagram, you’ve noticed she’s been teasing the release of the song and video in a series of posts.

View this post on Instagram

this should only hurt a bit…

A post shared by Madison Beer (@madisonbeer) on

View this post on Instagram

GOOD IN GOODBYE. DIRECTED BY ME. FRIDAY

A post shared by Madison Beer (@madisonbeer) on

Now, mark my words when I say you’re about to see these lyrics in everyone’s Instagram caption this summer.

