PICS: People Are Building Baby Yoda Snowmen

Alright, Indiana…I’m gonna need a snowstorm ASAP, so I can build a snowman. Not just any kind of snowman, though. A “Baby Snowda.” Yes, these Baby Yoda snowmen are popping up wherever there is snow, and they might just be the cutest snowman of all time! I really love the creativity and effort that has gone into these. Check out some pics below!
