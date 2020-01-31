PICS: People Are Building Baby Yoda Snowmen

Me getting back from the clay lab at 1 AM: This is perfect snowman snow. I'm gonna a make a snowman before it all melts.

Me at 1:30AM: let's turn it into baby Yoda holding soup!

Me at 3AM: well, I tried. Let's hope it looks better in the morning. pic.twitter.com/JoKg6gep9e

— Ashley Worst (@AN_Worst) December 4, 2019