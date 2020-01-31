Entertainment News
PICS: People Are Building Baby Yoda Snowmen

Baby Yoda aka The Child From The Madalorian

Source: Disney / Lucasfilm

Alright, Indiana…I’m gonna need a snowstorm ASAP, so I can build a snowman.  Not just any kind of snowman, though.  A “Baby Snowda.”  Yes, these Baby Yoda snowmen are popping up wherever there is snow, and they might just be the cutest snowman of all time!  I really love the creativity and effort that has gone into these.  Check out some pics below!

