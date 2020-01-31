Spill the Tea

Joe & McKinzie
Eminem Honored his boy- 50 Cent At the Hollywood Walk Of Fame Celebration

50 Cent finally got a star and his friend Eminem talked about knowing he was going to be a star from the very beginning because of his presence.

Congrats to 50 cent!

 

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson continues to make the media rounds promoting her new memoir “Open Book” most recently she revealed she was drunk on ELLEN when she was a guest and that she and Johnny Knoxville had feelings for each other when costarring in the Dukes of Hazzard remake. Jess says even tho she was married, Johnny would send her love notes and they formed an emotional bond and that they shared a kiss but nothing more physical than that.

 

Congrats to Ciara And Russell Wilson,they are Expecting Baby ‘Number 3’

The Seattle Seahawks QB and singer announced the news on Instagram with a photo of Ciara in a bikini, showing off her bare baby bump. Simply writing  “Number 3.”

Well guaranteed that kid is going to be absolutely gorgeous!

 

So clearly those two have no trouble in this department, but Kim and Kanye have hired a love doctor.

They apparently are trying to put the spark back in their marriage and allegedly have been living separate lives.

They’ve been to counseling but need a little boost in the bedroom! How does one become a love doctor?

 

