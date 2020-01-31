Joe’s Need To Know News 01/31/20

The CDC reported the first case of person-to-person transmission of coronavirus in the US.

A Kentucky man accidentally donated his wife’s wedding dress to a Goodwill store.

The “Never Miss a Super Bowl Club” is continuing their streak this year by traveling to Miami to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

A 115-foot portrait of Kobe Bryant in his Lakers uniform can be found on a Bay Area, Calif. softball field

Today is Backwards Day, National Hot Chocolate Day and Scotch Tape Day

