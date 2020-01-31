Entertainment News
Lifelike Baby Yoda Replicas are Selling for $350

You can now have your very own lifelike Baby Yoda replica… for only A $350. It’s currently only available for presale through the manufacturer, Sideshow. The Baby Yodas probably won’t be shipping out until August 2020 at the earliest, according to the site.

“Every inch of this incredibly lifelike figure has been meticulously detailed to recreate everything that Star Wars fans love about the young alien, from the fuzz on its wrinkled head to its irresistible pout, all the way down to its tiny, toddling feet,” the description for the doll says. Let’s be real, $350 is a lot of money. That’s more than an Xbox cost! Apparently that’s not holding anyone back though. The site’s sever actually crashed because of all the visitors!!

