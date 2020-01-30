Indy
Retired NASCAR & IndyCar Driver John Andretti Has Died At 56

Ford 400 - NASCAR Winston Cup Series

Source: Al Messerschmidt / Getty

According to the Indy Star, retired NASCAR and IndyCar driver, has lost his battle with cancer and died at the age of 56. Andretti was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in April 2017. In November of that same year, he announced that he finished Chemo. But, In May 2018, he shared on social media that his Cancer returned and spread to other parts of his body.

In 2010 Andretti retired from NASCAR following 17 seasons of racing. During his career, he competed in 393 races, winning twice and earning 37 top-10 finishes. Andretti also appeared at the Indy 500 on several occasions and in total, made 10 appearances in the IndyCar circuit.

We send our condolences to the family.

