New Fast and Furious Fast9 Teaser Trailer! [VIDEO]

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker looking from car in a scene from the film 'The Fast And The Furious', 2001.

Source: Getty

It still amazes me how this franchise is still going strong. Even the spin offs like Hobbs and Shaw did pretty good. Off the top of my head, maybe James Bond, and the MCU movies are a couple of the other franchizes that lasted past 3? I’m sure there might be more but… Below is the The trailer below has the movie set a few years later with little Brian being 3ish? Looks like Dom and Letty and still together! Pretty stoked for this one. We’ll get the full trailer tomorrow. I’ll post it here.

I didn’t know they mad this tribute for Paul! Love it!!

Related: Cardi B Joins Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 9

9 , brian , Dustin Kross , fast and furious , Fast Family , Fast Nine , letty , Little , Michelle rodruigez , movie , radionow 100.9 , trailer , Vin Diesel

