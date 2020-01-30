Entertainment News
PICS: Ciara & Russell Wilson Expecting Baby No. 3

The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Okay, there HAS to be something in the water!  It seems like everyone is having babies right now.  Ciara and Russell Wilson have announced they are expecting baby number three!  The couple both took to Instagram to share the exciting news.  See Ciara’s post below!

View this post on Instagram

Number 3. 📸: @DangeRussWilson

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

The couple tied the knot in July of 2016, and share daughter Sienna who they welcomed into the world in April of 2017.  Ciara is also the mom to 5-year-old Future Zahir, from a previous relationship with rapper, Future.  Check out Russell’s announcement pic below!

View this post on Instagram

Number 3. @Ciara

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

Love these two together!  Congrats on your growing family!

Related: Nikki & Brie Bella Are Both Pregnant!

PICS: Blackbear Is Now A Dad!

