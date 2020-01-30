PICS: Blackbear Is Now A Dad!

Congrats to Blackbear, he’s now got himself a little cub. The “Hot Girl Bummer” singer and his girlfriend Michele have welcomed their baby boy Midnight Thomas into the world. Blackbear broke the news on twitter with a picture of him at the hospital captioned “dad.”

The couple announced they were expecting back in September. Looks like the middle name changed since the announcement.

Michele posted the below picture to Instagram and announced their baby arrived into the world on January 26th.

Look at how cute he is! Congrats on your little bundle of joy!

