Joe’s Need To Know News 01/30/20

The NBA has no plans to change their logo to Kobe Bryant. Over 2.8 million fans have signed an online petition to make the Los Angeles Lakers legend the logo after his death on Sunday. But sources say there is no interest in having an individual player as its logo because there are so many who have been instrumental in the growth of the game and the NBA.

New logo. @nba Let's do what's right

A band teacher in L.A. named Brian Bailey made comments about Kobe Bryant to his class and is getting a lot of heat for it.

SHARE THIS?!?!

A man was so grateful to University of Wisconsin-Madison’s vet school for saving his dog Scout’s life that he’s thanking them with a Super Bowl ad.

117 New Emoji’s In Final List For 2020.

3 year old’s Song about Dinosaurs goes viral

