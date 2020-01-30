Entertainment News
Jonas Brothers Confirm an Album is on the Way

In case you missed it, The Jonas Brothers performed two songs at the Grammy’s: a mysterious unreleased song and their new single, “What a Man Gotta Do.” The fans who were extra curious about that first jam and who actually Shazamed the performance got an exclusive message from the JoBros. This is the video that popped up:

The Jonas Brothers revealed in the message that the unreleased song is called “Five More Minutes and will appear on the forthcoming album. We don’t know when exactly that will be but don’t be surprised to find out through another super sneaky secretive way. Be on your toes for the JoBros!!

Jonas Brothers , New Album , new music , shazam , The Grammys

