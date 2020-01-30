Entertainment News
Bachelorette Star, Tyler Cameron, Hosting New Luxary Dog House Series

Yes, you read that headline right. Tyler Cameron will be co-hosting a new show with Brooklyn-based interior designer, Delia Kenza featuring luxury dog house designs. People Magazine says, think HGTV, but for dogs.

The series will be available to watch on a Quibi — a new mobile streaming service debuting in April.  “Barkitecture captures the lifestyles of dog-loving, dog-obsessed people who are gifting their beloved fur-babies with the most ridiculously extravagant dog houses imaginable,” Quibi shared with House Beautiful. “In each episode, the hosts work with doggie parents to build a fully customized dog house that redefines sitting in the lap of luxury.” Cameron will bring his construction expertise to the table after recently starting his own construction company, according to Deadline. Kenza offers her artistic flair.

