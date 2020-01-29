Daycare Teacher Writes On Baby’s Body

I don’t know how to feel about this right now. It makes me laugh but it also makes me mad. If this was my kid I’d probably be pissed! According to TooFab, a daycare teacher wrote on the chest and stomach of a baby “Mom, I’m out of diapers” HAHA!! I mean, I feel like the teacher must have asked the mom to bring diapers in right? Kinda, apparenty the daily report had it in there but the mom didn’t read it. She’s a single mom with two young kiddos. She tried to wipe off the marker but it’s stained on the child. I can’t stop laughing.

You gotta see these pictures -> Marker Baby

