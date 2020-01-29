Nikki & Brie Bella Are Both Pregnant!

Former WWE superstars and stars of Total Bellas, Nikki and Brie Bella, both have some pretty exciting news. They are both expecting! What’s even crazier, they are due less than two weeks apart. WHAT?! That has to be some weird twin coincidence, right? Watch them sit down with People TV and announce their pregnancies.

The @BellaTwins Brie and Nikki Bella are both pregnant — and due less than 2 weeks apart! The #TotalBellas stars open up about how they each learned they’re expecting and why the news caught them totally off guard: https://t.co/z4qB9IGwc7 pic.twitter.com/4c5ZsqEo7y — PeopleTV (@peopletv) January 29, 2020

This will be the first child for Nikki and her fiancé, dancing with the stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. The couple got engaged this past November in France.

This will be the second child for Brie and her husband Bryan. Their daughter, Birdie, is 2-years-old. The couple have apparently trying to get pregnant with their second for months now.

Congrats, Bella twins! Maybe one day they will be tag team partners in the ring.

