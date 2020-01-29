Entertainment News
Nikki & Brie Bella Are Both Pregnant!

FOX&apos;s Teen Choice Awards 2019

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Former WWE superstars and stars of Total Bellas, Nikki and Brie Bella, both have some pretty exciting news.  They are both expecting!  What’s even crazier, they are due less than two weeks apart.  WHAT?!  That has to be some weird twin coincidence, right?  Watch them sit down with People TV and announce their pregnancies.

This will be the first child for Nikki and her fiancé, dancing with the stars pro Artem Chigvintsev.  The couple got engaged this past November in France.

This will be the second child for Brie and her husband Bryan.  Their daughter, Birdie, is 2-years-old.  The couple have apparently trying to get pregnant with their second for months now.

View this post on Instagram

First hike of the year!!! Bird’s a natural!!! 🦋

A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on

Congrats, Bella twins!  Maybe one day they will be tag team partners in the ring.

