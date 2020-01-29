Indy Clothing Artist Made Post Malone’s Suit For Doritos Commercial

Post Malone is a repeat customer at a local western suit shop here in Indianapolis, Union Western Clothing Company. Owner, Jerry Atwood, was first contacted by Post’s team in 2017 to make him a western chain stitch embroidered suit. If you’re a fan of Posty, surely you’ve seen Atwood’s work before. He has worn several Union Western suits for various occasions including the 2018 AMAs, and most recently a Doritos Commercial. Check it out below!

Watch the full Doritos commercial below!

Below are some more suits Posty has worn from Union Western Clothing Company.

Post isn’t the only big star to work with Atwood. He’s made suits for Lil Nas X, Diplo, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Lily Allen, and more. Check out some more awesome looks below!

