Indy Clothing Artist Made Post Malone's Suit For Doritos Commercial

Post Malone

Post Malone is a repeat customer at a local western suit shop here in Indianapolis, Union Western Clothing Company.  Owner, Jerry Atwood, was first contacted by Post’s team in 2017 to make him a western chain stitch embroidered suit.  If you’re a fan of Posty, surely you’ve seen Atwood’s work before.  He has worn several Union Western suits for various occasions including the 2018 AMAs, and most recently a Doritos Commercial.  Check it out below!

Watch the full Doritos commercial below!

Below are some more suits Posty has worn from Union Western Clothing Company.

Post isn’t the only big star to work with Atwood.  He’s made suits for Lil Nas X, Diplo, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Lily Allen, and more. Check out some more awesome looks below!

When stylist Steph Thorpe @p_h_a_n_i_e approached us about working together for some looks for @thehighwomen initially it was for @marenmorris & @brandicarlile and we were excited. When we sent across sketches she told us that we would also be making @wruckestrike & @amandapearlshires suits as well, we were overwhelmed. It was an incredible opportunity to create four distinct looks for four powerful women. A mini Union Western womenswear capsule collection. We are incredibly thankful and honored to be given this opportunity. Here’s a closer look at the individual pieces. #thehighwomen #westernwear #chainstitch #fashion #womensfashion #unionwestern #unionwesternclothing

