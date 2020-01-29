Indy Clothing Artist Made Post Malone’s Suit For Doritos Commercial

Post Malone is a repeat customer at a local western suit shop here in Indianapolis, Union Western Clothing Company. Owner, Jerry Atwood, was first contacted by Post’s team in 2017 to make him a western chain stitch embroidered suit. If you’re a fan of Posty, surely you’ve seen Atwood’s work before. He has worn several Union Western suits for various occasions including the 2018 AMAs, and most recently a Doritos Commercial. Check it out below!
When @postmalone told us he was changing his name to Post Limón we thought he was crazy. Then we bought a case of Flamin’ Hot Limón @doritos and we saw the light. We sat down with designer @CathyHahn and started brainstorming something to celebrate this new era. We knew it needed to be hot, like citrus hot. Keep on flamin’ Posty. Burn on you crazy diamond. #postlimon #postmalone #posty #westernwear #bespoke #chainstitchembroidery #chainstitch #unionwestern
Watch the full Doritos commercial below!
Below are some more suits Posty has worn from Union Western Clothing Company.
Suit designed by Cathy Hahn @cathyhahn and myself for Post Malone @postmalone and worn on the red carpet at the AMA’s. So grateful to Cathy for this incredible opportunity, you’ll never know how much it means to me! #postmalone #cathyhahn #chainstitchembroidery #chainstitch #rhinestones #westernwear
First look at this suit for Post Malone, designed by the incomparable Cathy Hahn and myself, and stitched by me for the Elvis All Star Tribute airing February 17th on NBC. @cathyhahn @postmalone @nbc #postmalone #cathyhahn #elvisallstartribute #elvispresley #chainstitch #chainstitchembroidery
Post isn’t the only big star to work with Atwood. He’s made suits for Lil Nas X, Diplo, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Lily Allen, and more. Check out some more awesome looks below!
Congrats @lilnasx on the premiere of the Old Town Road movie. We are honored to have been asked by Super Stylist @cathyhahn to be a part of the historic moment. “Can’t nobody tell me nothing!” #lilnasx #oldtownroad #chainstitchembroidery #chainstitch #westernwear #unionwesternclothing
This ones been a long time coming. We started talking with @diplo more than a year ago about getting wild on some Western drip. Together with @samanthaburkhartstylist we came up with some mythological magic inspired by an Ancient Greek freakfest with Pasiphae, the mother of the minotaur. Things then took a Psilocybin trip through the ether of imagination and landed back in the hands of the maestro for his appearance at last nights @avn awards. We look forward to tripping the light fantastic with you again Hoss. Happy trails to you. #diplo #westernwear #bespoke #chainstitch #couture #rhinestonecowboy #unionwestern #psychedelic #psilocybinmushrooms
When stylist Steph Thorpe @p_h_a_n_i_e approached us about working together for some looks for @thehighwomen initially it was for @marenmorris & @brandicarlile and we were excited. When we sent across sketches she told us that we would also be making @wruckestrike & @amandapearlshires suits as well, we were overwhelmed. It was an incredible opportunity to create four distinct looks for four powerful women. A mini Union Western womenswear capsule collection. We are incredibly thankful and honored to be given this opportunity. Here’s a closer look at the individual pieces. #thehighwomen #westernwear #chainstitch #fashion #womensfashion #unionwestern #unionwesternclothing