Joe's Need To Know News
HomeJoe's Need To Know News

Joe’s Need To Know News 01/29/20

Some buildings in Miami were evacuated yesterday after a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck off the coasts of Cuba and Jamaica.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms ice creams are set to hit stores across the US soon and will be available nationwide in the coming months.

 

The Flu Has Killed 8200 People This Season, Yet 62% of Americans Are More Worried About The Coronavirus. 

Miami’s most luxurious hotels, clubs and restaurants are offering over-the-top packages for Super Bowl weekend. Tables on the patio at Swan restaurant, which singer Pharrell Williams co-owns, are going for a minimum of $10,000. VIP tables to the MAXIM magazine party where The Chainsmokers will perform on a private island run around $20,000. Hanging with former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski at Gronk Beach will set you back $100k. Package includes 20 game seats and all the amenities including table and bottle service afterward, plus he’ll stop by your table for a chat. Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms ice creams are set to hit stores across the US soon and will be available nationwide in the coming months. A Florida woman says someone at her son’s daycare wrote on his stomach in black ink to remind her to bring more diapers.

Today is Curmudgeons Day A curmudgeon is a cantankerous, difficult, and bad-tempered person, who is usually also an old man and National Corn Chip Day

Joe Pesh , joe's need to know news

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close