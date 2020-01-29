Joe’s Need To Know News 01/29/20

Some buildings in Miami were evacuated yesterday after a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck off the coasts of Cuba and Jamaica.

Security footage shows bottles come crashing down in a Cayman Islands store as a magnitude 7.7 earthquake hit the Caribbean. https://t.co/z3WvyvEdsH pic.twitter.com/Lf5HM4NkUT — ABC News (@ABC) January 29, 2020

Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms ice creams are set to hit stores across the US soon and will be available nationwide in the coming months.

The Flu Has Killed 8200 People This Season, Yet 62% of Americans Are More Worried About The Coronavirus.

Miami's most luxurious hotels, clubs and restaurants are offering over-the-top packages for Super Bowl weekend. Tables on the patio at Swan restaurant, which singer Pharrell Williams co-owns, are going for a minimum of $10,000. VIP tables to the MAXIM magazine party where The Chainsmokers will perform on a private island run around $20,000. Hanging with former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski at Gronk Beach will set you back $100k. Package includes 20 game seats and all the amenities including table and bottle service afterward, plus he'll stop by your table for a chat. A Florida woman says someone at her son's daycare wrote on his stomach in black ink to remind her to bring more diapers.

Today is Curmudgeons Day A curmudgeon is a cantankerous, difficult, and bad-tempered person, who is usually also an old man and National Corn Chip Day

