Ken Jeong Shouts Out Victor Oladipo and Pacer Nation on Twitter

Victor Oladipo is making his return to the court Wednesday Jan. 29th against the Chicago Bulls after a year of sitting out with a knee inury. As Pacers fan we are all obviously SO HYPE. It looks like Ken Jeong feels the same! If you remember, Ken Jeong was the only judge on The Masked Singer to guess Victor Oladipo correctly as Thingamjig. And with the terrible guess record he had, it was even more incredible of a moment. Ken Jeong sent his love to Vic on Twitter wishing him well on his comeback and signing off with a shout out to Pacer Nation!

Thank you my guy! 🙏🏿🙌🏿 https://t.co/CEd6dizd9Q — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) January 29, 2020

