Indiana Pacers
HomeIndiana Pacers

Ken Jeong Shouts Out Victor Oladipo and Pacer Nation on Twitter

Victor Oladipo is making his return to the court Wednesday Jan. 29th against the Chicago Bulls after a year of sitting out with a knee inury. As Pacers fan we are all obviously SO HYPE. It looks like Ken Jeong feels the same! If you remember, Ken Jeong was the only judge on The Masked Singer to guess Victor Oladipo correctly as Thingamjig. And with the terrible guess record he had, it was even more incredible of a moment. Ken Jeong sent his love to Vic on Twitter wishing him well on his comeback and signing off with a shout out to Pacer Nation!

Indiana Pacers , ken jeong , pacer nation , The Masked Singer , Thingamajig , Victor Oladipo

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close