Petition to Change NBA Logo to Kobe Bryant Surpasses 2 Million Signatures

The petition to change the NBA logo to Kobe Bryant is on its way to a new goal of 3 million signatures! Nick M (@ThatGuyN1CK), the petition’s organizer says, “with the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA Logo. The logo currently features a silhouette of Lakers Hall of Famer, Jerry West. However, West even stated nearly three years ago on ESPN, that he no longer wants to be the NBA logo revealing, “If they would want to change it, I wish they would. In many ways, I wish they would.” Celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Meek Mill, Usher, Naomi Campbell, plus many more have also showed their support of the logo change.

