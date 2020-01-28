Dustin
Released Superbowl Commercials

Neighborhood kids watch television, ca. 1969.

Source: Kirn Vintage Stock / Getty

There’s been a ton of commercials released ahead of the Superbowl on Sunday. Some funny, some heart warming, some inspirational. There’s definitely a good balance this year. I think the top one here is my favorite. Boston talk about the HyundAi Senota “Wicked Smaht Cahr”. HAHA!! It’s long for a commercial though. Most are 30 or 60 seconds. This one clocks in at 1:20! The Cheeto’s one down towards the bottom is pretty funny too. Has a surprised singing guest. HAHA!! Check it out.

Related: Did The Simpsons Predict Lady Gaga’s Superbowl Performance? [VIDEO]

More released Superbowl commercials are in this thing. Click it -> More Comms

