WATCH: Camila Cabello’s ‘First Man’ Grammy Performance

Camila Cabello arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

TISSUE ALERT!  I cannot get over Camila Cabello‘s Grammys performance of “First Man.”  I was actually sobbing by the end of this, especially when I saw Papa Cabello crying.  What a special moment for him, getting to see his daughter sing a song she wrote just for him on the biggest night in music.  There’s no doubt that this song is now going to be played for the father/daughter dance at weddings for years and years to come.  Such a beautiful song and moment.  Check it out below!

BRB…gotta go wash my face and call my dad. *Insert uncontrollable sobbing here*

