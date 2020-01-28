WATCH: Camila Cabello’s ‘First Man’ Grammy Performance

TISSUE ALERT! I cannot get over Camila Cabello‘s Grammys performance of “First Man.” I was actually sobbing by the end of this, especially when I saw Papa Cabello crying. What a special moment for him, getting to see his daughter sing a song she wrote just for him on the biggest night in music. There’s no doubt that this song is now going to be played for the father/daughter dance at weddings for years and years to come. Such a beautiful song and moment. Check it out below!

BRB…gotta go wash my face and call my dad. *Insert uncontrollable sobbing here*

Related: WATCH: Demi Lovato’s Powerful ‘Anyone’ Grammys Performance

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: