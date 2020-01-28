LISTEN: Justin Bieber Drops ‘Get Me’ & Announces Album Release Date

Well, Justin Bieber just dropped some new music on us AND announced when his new album, Changes, will be dropping! His latest single, “Get Me,” features Kehlani. Check it out below.

Changes will be out on Valentine’s Day- which is February 14th, in case you forgot.

Bieber has a lot going on right now. It was recently revealed that he’s been battling chronic mono and lyme disease. He’s also set to go on tour in May, and he will be joined by Kehlani and Jaden Smith. His first episode of his YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons also dropped last night. Check out the episode below.

