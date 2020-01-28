Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LISTEN: Justin Bieber Drops ‘Get Me’ & Announces Album Release Date

Justin Bieber - 2015 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Getty

Well, Justin Bieber just dropped some new music on us AND announced when his new album, Changes, will be dropping!  His latest single, “Get Me,” features Kehlani. Check it out below.

Changes will be out on Valentine’s Day- which is February 14th, in case you forgot.

Bieber has a lot going on right now.  It was recently revealed that he’s been battling chronic mono and lyme disease.  He’s also set to go on tour in May, and he will be joined by Kehlani and Jaden Smith.  His first episode of his YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber:  Seasons also dropped last night.  Check out the episode below.

Related: Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ x Drake ‘Hotline Bling’ Mashup

John Cena Challenges Justin Bieber to Wrestlemania Match

 

album , Get Me , justin bieber , new music , release date , Seasons , series , youtube , Yummy

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close