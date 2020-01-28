Joe's Need To Know News
Joe's Need To Know News 01/28/20

Over 1.5 Million fans have signed a petition to replace the NBA logo with an image of Kobe Bryant after he died in a helicopter crash in California.

There are now Barbie dolls with a prosthetic limb, alopecia and the skin condition vitiligo. The 2020 additions to Mattel’s Barbie Fashionistas line are the company’s latest attempt to make sure its dolls reflect more of society’s diversity.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch ice cream is set to be released by Edy’s/Dreyer’s in the next few months.

Bush’s created a record-breaking a 70-layer bean dip weighing 1,087 pounds in honor of the Super Bowl.

A woman was walking in New York City on Sunday when there was a car accident nearby. Thankfully, people immediately started running over to lift the SUV off her

Today is National Lego Day

