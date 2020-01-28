LeBron, Shaq, Tracy McGrady and Others React to Kobe Bryant

Tributes to the legendary Kobe Bryant have been pouring in from people all over the world. Here are just a few from some of those closest to him on the court and in life:

Kobe’s former teammate Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts on Bryant’s passing:

Shaq added in another post: “Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah.”

Michael Jordan wrote:

LeBron James says he promises to continue Kobe’s legacy:

Lamar Odom saying he would rather it have been him than Kobe:

Dwayne Wade‘s immediate reaction just moments after the news broke:

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

Tracy McGrady says Kobe used to say he wants to die young:

Out of all the reactions I’ve seen the past 24 hours, T-Mac reaction to Kobe and Gigi dying has to be the saddest man 😭 shit hurts forreal man smh pic.twitter.com/h4jh3LAY5C — … (@OGLeveledUp) January 27, 2020

