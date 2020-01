Looks like it! According to TMZ , the two were spotted dancing and singing with a group of people outside of a daycare in front of some cameras. Obviously, it looks like they’re filming a music video. Guessing we’ll get the new single soon. It’s about to be all Justin all the time. His docu-series Justin Bieber: Seasons is out today on Youtube. New show new music! 2020 is starting to look real good for JB!

