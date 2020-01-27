Entertainment News
WATCH: Demi Lovato’s Powerful ‘Anyone’ Grammys Performance

Demi Lovato is BACK!  She took the Grammy’s stage last night, and really brought all the feels with a powerful song and even more powerful vocals!  After her nearly fatal overdose in 2018, Demi made her return to music at the Grammys with her new single “Anyone.”  And wow, was it incredible!  She was so overcome with emotion that she had to re-start.  I think it’s safe to say everyone watching was extremely proud of Demi!  Check it out below.

Demi has also released a lyric video for “Anyone.”  These lyrics are powerful!

Demi has recently been acting again, appearing in the final season of the “Will & Grace” reboot.  She’s also set to perform the national anthem for Super Bowl LIV.

