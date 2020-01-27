Entertainment News
Lana Del Rey’s Got Her Beautiful Grammy’s Gown At The Mall

Lana Del Rey

Source: Vera Anderson / Getty

I really didn’t think it was possible for me to love Lana Del Rey even more than I already do, but after hearing this I have no choice but to stan even harder!  Lana was at walking the red carpet at the Grammy’s when ET caught up with her for a quick chat.  Lana was (of course) asked about the dress she was wearing, and she revealed that she actually had just gotten it at the mall when she was shopping with her boyfriend.  Look at that!  She’s a regular degular mall dress kinda girl, and I LOVE IT!  Check out what she had to say below.

I mean, would you just LOOK AT HER!  My gosh!  She looks absolutely stunning, and I will say it’s super refreshing to see a Grammy nominated artist wear a gown that doesn’t cost half a house.

And if you’re trying to buy this dress, good luck…it’s probably already sold out!

