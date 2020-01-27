Joe & McKinzie
HomeJoe & McKinzieThe Tea With McKinzie

A House full of Hair

First Kim and her fridge and now Khloe with her hair!!!

Khloé Kardashian‘s house is so massive, she has an entire room just for her hair extensions. The sad thing is, this room for hair alone is most likely bigger than your bedroom!

On Khloé’s Instagram she shared a picture of her hair extensions with the caption, “50 shades of blonde! One of my favorite rooms.”

Not only does Klo money have two full racks of hair extensions of various colors, textures and lengths, but she also stores her wigs on a range of metallic mannequin heads. WOW.  It is good to be a Kardashian!!!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close