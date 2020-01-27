A House full of Hair

First Kim and her fridge and now Khloe with her hair!!!
Khloé Kardashian‘s house is so massive, she has an entire room just for her hair extensions. The sad thing is, this room for hair alone is most likely bigger than your bedroom!
On Khloé’s Instagram she shared a picture of her hair extensions with the caption, “50 shades of blonde! One of my favorite rooms.”
Not only does Klo money have two full racks of hair extensions of various colors, textures and lengths, but she also stores her wigs on a range of metallic mannequin heads. WOW. It is good to be a Kardashian!!!
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: