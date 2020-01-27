Joe’s Need To Know News 01/27/20

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday
Health officials in California confirmed two Corona Virus cases
Vermont is considering a new vanity license plate featuring emoji’s
Today is Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day, National Chocolate Cake Day and Thomas Crapper Day. Thomas didn’t invent the toilet. That’s credited to John Harrington in 1596. Thomas however did help perfect and popularize it. We celebrate him today, on the anniversary of his death, which happened in 1910
