Indy’s Connection: Beautifying Indy with Keep Indianapolis Beautiful and National Mentoring Month with Big Brothers Big Sisters

This week, host Emily Metheny talks with Heather Maurer, Director of Education for Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, about the organization’s mission and upcoming events. Heather also explains how beautifying Indianapolis not only impacts those who live here but also the people who visit. If you are interested in learning more about the organization’s spring planting season or getting involved yourself or with your company, you can visit kibi.org.

For National Mentoring Month, Emily revisits a conversation with Whitney Smith, Director of Corporate Partnerships & Marketing, and Camile Brugh, Senior Director of Mentoring Relationships & Program Outcomes, of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana. The duo talk about the benefits of the program for both bigs and littles and how to get involved. Joe Pesh from RadioNOW 100.9’s morning show Joe and McKinzie also talks about his experience being a big brother and how much it has impacted his life. You can sign up to be a big brother or big sister by visiting bebigforkids.org.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection live every Sunday at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

big brothers big sisters , indy's connection , keep Indianapolis beautiful , KIB , metheny

